Dhaka stock indices inch up on Tuesday

TBS Report
04 July, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 11:58 am

Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/ TBS
Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/ TBS

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) benchmark index, DSEX, is in positive territory in the first trading session of Tuesday.

During the session, DSEX rose 5 points to 6,336, whereas Chittagong Stock Exchange all share price index CASPI advanced 14 points to 18,720 until 11.45 am.

Among the traded shares during the period, 107 advanced, 64 declined and 159 were unchanged at the DSE.

Blue-chip index DS30 drops by 0.18 points to 2,192 points while Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was down by 1.41 points to 1,375 points during the period.

The turnover in the DSE stood at Tk234 crore during the period.

Rupali Bank gained 9.93% among the firms while Olympic Accessories was 9.77% and Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries was 9.75% of the gainer list. 

Indices at the Chattogram Stock Exchange also are positive trends during the period

