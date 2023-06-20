Dhaka stock indices inch down

The indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) are in a negative trend in the early session on Tuesday (20 June) after a big recovery as the investors took profit bookings in the life insurance sector.

The trading started on a higher attitude but it continues for the first half an hour of the session. After that, the trading continues in the negative trend till 12.00pm.

The prime index of the DSE bourse dropped by 2 points to 6312 points until 12.00 pm of the session.

Blue-chip index DS30 rose by 1.10 points to 2187 points while Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was down by 0.39 points to 1369 points during the period.

The turnover in the DSE stood at Tk299 crore during the period.

During the session, 76 scrips advanced, 87 declined and 146 remained unchanged.

Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries gained 9.68% among the firms while Khulna Printing & Packaging was 7.44% and Shyampur Sugar Mills was 5.37% of the gainer list.

Indices at the Chattogram Stock Exchange also are negative trends during the period.