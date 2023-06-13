Dhaka stock indices display mixed trends as investors await monetary policy, profit booking in life insurance sector

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), in the early session on Tuesday (13 June), experienced a mix-trend in its indices as investors cautiously observed the market for the upcoming monetary policy and engaged in profit booking within the life insurance sector.

The trading initially started on a higher note, but this positive sentiment lasted only for 15 minutes before the market adopted a mix-trend until 12:40pm.

By 12:40pm, the prime index of the DSE bourse dropped by 2 points, settling at 6,309 points. However, the blue-chip index DS30 managed to rise by 2 points, reaching 2187 points.

On the other hand, the Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES experienced a decline of 2 points, closing at 1,370 points during this period.

The turnover in the DSE stood at Tk338 crore throughout this session. In terms of individual stock performance, 77 scrips advanced, 88 declined, and 144 remained unchanged.

Noteworthy gainers included Navana Pharmaceuticals, which witnessed an impressive growth of 9.97%, followed by Imam Button Industries at 6.36%, and Kay & Que (Bangladesh) at 6.03%.

Meanwhile, at the Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE), the indices also displayed mixed trends during this period.