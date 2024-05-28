Dhaka Stock Exchange urges govt to avoid capital gains tax on individual investors

Dr Hafiz stressed the need for governmental financial policies that ensure the long-term stability of capital markets, particularly in a globalised economy

The DSE at a pre-budget press conference at the Dhaka Club today (28 May). Photo: UNB
The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has urged the government not to impose a capital gains tax on individual investors in the forthcoming budget. 

"The market needs additional facilities to invigorate investor confidence," DSE Chairman Professor Dr Hafiz Md Hasan said today (28 May) during a pre-budget press conference at the Dhaka Club.

He also emphasised the detrimental effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing global conflicts on stock market investments. 

The DSE board of directors, present at the conference, highlighted the importance of the capital market, which supports the livelihoods of about 1 crore people in Bangladesh. 

Dr Hafiz stressed the need for governmental financial policies that ensure the long-term stability of capital markets, particularly in a globalised economy.

The DSE outlined five critical demands for the FY 2024-25 budget, including no new taxes on the capital market, and reduction of withholding tax on brokerage house transactions.

It also demanded a corporate tax gap of at least 20 percent between listed and unlisted companies, dividend income up to Tk50,000 to be tax-free, and complete tax exemption on bond income.

Dr Hafiz highlighted that 90% of investors in the stock market are institutional investors, who currently face a 5-10% tax on capital gains. 

"The remaining 10% are individual investors. If individual investors are taxed on capital gains, it will negatively impact the market," he said.

