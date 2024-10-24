Dhaka Stock Exchange sees major decline as 274 companies' shares fall

Stocks

24 October, 2024, 01:30 pm
Dhaka Stock Exchange sees major decline as 274 companies' shares fall

24 October, 2024, 01:30 pm
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M
The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), Bangladesh's premier capital market, witnessed a significant drop in its key index, with the DSEX falling by 60.28 points during the first 2.5 hours of trading on Thursday.

According to DSE records, transactions worth Tk140 crore took place during this period. While 67 companies saw their stock prices rise, the broader market struggled as the prices of 274 companies declined, and 49 companies' prices remained unchanged.

The DSEX, the main index, decreased by 60.28 points, landing at 5109.51 points. The Shariah-compliant DSES index also saw a drop of 17.46 points, settling at 1176.85 points. Meanwhile, the DS30, which tracks blue-chip companies, fell by 19.66 points to 1873.10 points.

