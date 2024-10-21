Stocks break five-day losing streak

Infographics: TBS

The five-day bear run came to a halt on Monday (21 October), paving the way for a bullish trend that pushed the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) into positive territory.

On the day, the DSE's benchmark index, DSEX, rose by 12 points to 5,173, while the blue-chip index, DS30, surged by 7 points to 1,903.

However, trading activity remained stagnant, with market turnover slightly decreasing by 5% to Tk344 crore, down from Tk362 crore in the previous session.

Market insiders reported that the Dhaka bourse opened with a decline in its index, which persisted for the first 40 minutes. However, as the session progressed, bargain hunters began to purchase undervalued stocks, pushing the index into positive territory by the end of the day. Notably, large-cap stocks played a significant role in driving the increase in the index.

Key stocks that contributed to the decline included BRAC Bank, Islami Bank, Heidelberg Materials, BSRM Limited, Orion Pharma, BAT Bangladesh and Square Pharma.

Out of the 397 issues traded on the DSE, 150 advanced, 184 declined, and 63 remained unchanged.

In its daily market commentary, EBL Securities noted that the benchmark index of the Dhaka bourse has somewhat managed to put a halt to its prolonged losing streak with a marginal recovery. It happened as bargain hunters emerged to take positions in the beaten-down scrips, although overall market sentiment remains subdued with cautious investors still monitoring the market's waning momentum.

Market volatility persisted for the majority of Monday's session due to the predominant selloffs across the trading board, while late session buying activity led the market to end on a flat note in green territory following five consecutive sessions of downtrend, it added.

On the sectoral front, bank sector stocks exerted the highest by 19.6% in the total turnover, followed by food by 16.2% and pharmaceutical sector by 13.1%.

Fareast Knitting and Dyeing topped the gainer list as its share price jumped by 10.97% to reach Tk18.2 following its dividend declaration, followed by Salvo Chemical, United Finance and Heidelberg Materials.

On the other hand, Reliance One Mutual Fund was the top loser as its unit price fell by 9.41% to Tk15.4 each, followed by Dulamia Cotton, Esquire Knit Composite, Jute Spinners and Purabi General Insurance.

Meanwhile, investors gathered in Motijheel to form a human chain, on Monday, demanding the resignation of the top official of the securities regulator due to the prolonged decline in the stock market.

On Sunday, the finance ministry said in a press release that the reform initiative taken by the securities regulator will benefit those who have suffered through the past misrule and share scams.