Dhaka bourse's ATB begins trading with two companies

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has launched an alternative trading board (ATB) to facilitate share transactions of non-listed firms. 

The platform formally started its journey on Wednesday during a time when the country's stock market is going through a massive liquidity crunch amid a lack of investor confidence.

The ATB started offloading shares with two companies – Lanka Bangla Securities Limited, and Pran Agro Limited.

A launching event was held in this regard at the DSE Tower in Nikunjo, Dhaka. 

Speakers at the programme hoped that the capital market, currently facing many challenges, will turn around in the coming days.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam attended the event as the chief guest.

Dhaka bourse to launch alternative trading board amid liquidity crunch

He said, "I am optimistic that the new year will be good for the stock market. Efforts are underway to introduce more new products. 

"But the benefits of new products will not bear fruit overnight. Results will come gradually."

Echoing the same, DSE Chairman Md Yunusur Rahman said, "The ATB will play a major role in the capital market in the future."

BSEC Commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed was the special guest at the event while DSE AMD Saifur Rahman Majumder gave the welcome speech.

Director of Lanka Bangla Securities Limited Mahbubul Anam and Director of Pran Agro Limited Uzma Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion.

Comments



