Dhaka bourse rallies for two weeks

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) stocks witnessed an increase for two consecutive weeks as investor participation and buying activity grew.

The DSE's key index jumped by 2.25% last week, with market capitalisation increasing by approximately Tk6,477 crore amid regulatory steps taken to support the capital market.

In the previous week, the DSEX rose by 1.7%, while the DS30 index increased by 2.5%.

According to the DSE, the benchmark index soared by 2.25%, or 116 points, to close at 5,316 last week. The blue-chip index, DS30, rose by 39 points, or 2.05%, to settle at 1,965 points, while the DSE Shariah Index increased by 3.76%, or 43 points, to settle at 1,187 points.

Among the traded stocks, most – or 254 scrips – saw price increases, 111 declined, and 29 remained unchanged.

EBL Securities, in its weekly market commentary, said the country's premier bourse extended its recovery, with the benchmark index rising by 116.9 points as buyers maintained dominance across the trading floor, driven by a modest rebound in investor sentiment.

"Despite the market ending in the red by the close of the week, investor optimism was notably heightened, spurred by positive regulatory policy discussions – namely, early settlement of shares, liquidity support through ICB, and capital gains tax cuts – which helped sustain market momentum.

"Investors were actively repositioning, either booking profits or shifting to stocks with favourable earnings declarations, reflecting a selective yet optimistic approach in the current market environment," the commentary reads.

On 5 November, the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh received government approval for a state guarantee to secure a Tk3,000 crore loan from the Bangladesh Bank to support the capital market and strengthen its financial capacity.

A portion of the loan will be invested in the capital market, while the majority will be used to repay high-cost term deposits.

According to the DSE, total turnover increased by Tk3,029 crore, with the daily average turnover jumping over 45.40% to Tk605.81 crore. Investors were most active in the pharmaceutical sector, which contributed the highest share of 19.5% of the total turnover, followed by the banking sector at 15.6%, and the textile sector at 8.9%.

In terms of closing price, Global Heavy Chemicals topped the gainer chart with a rise of 42.62% to Tk26.10 per share, followed by Shinepukur Ceramics at 28.81% to Tk15.20, Aftab Autos at 25.16% to Tk38.80, Midland Bank at 24.01% to Tk34.60, and Aramit Cement at 22.81% to Tk14.

Meanwhile, Z-category stock Prime Finance was among the top losers, with its share price declining by 10.53% to Tk5.10, followed by A-category stocks Pharma Aids, down by 8.58% to Tk615.50, state-owned Shyampur Sugar Mills, down by 8.15% to Tk90.20, and Purabi General Insurance, down by 7.88% to Tk18.70.