Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) bounced back posting moderate gains in the early hour of the Sunday session.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, increased 3.47 points to reach 6223 points at 11.24 am.

Meanwhile, turnover at DSE stood at Tk130.49 crore.

Out of the traded shares, 41 scrips advanced, 56 declined and 156 remained unchanged.

Meghna PET industries rose to the top of the gainers' list after it gained 4.98% to reach Tk33.7 per share.