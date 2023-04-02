Dhaka bourse opens today on optimistic note

Dhaka bourse on Sunday opened on an optimistic note as investors were active in buying shares early in the trading session.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased 11 points to reach 6218 points at 11.52am.

Meanwhile, the Shariah-based DSES index increased inched up by 3 points, and the blue-chip index DS-30 index by 1.45 points.

Turnover at DSE stood at Tk197 crore during the corresponding period.

Out of the traded stocks, 70 scrips advanced, 45 declined and 124 remained unchanged at DSE.

Meanwhile, Metro Spinning climbed on the top of the gainers' list after its stocks gained 9.90% to Tk34.40 each.

The topper was followed by Intraco with an 8.58% increase and Gemini Seafoods with 7.49 points.