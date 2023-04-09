Dhaka bourse opens on optimistic note

Stocks

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 11:44 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhaka bourse opened higher in the early hours of the trading session Sunday.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased by 0.19% or 11.96 points to reach 6226 points at 11am.

While DSE-shariah index rose by 2.52 points to 1,350 points, and DS-30 index declined 0.04 points to 2,198 points.

Turnover at DSE stood at Tk207 crore.

Out of traded stocks up to 11am, 74 stocks advanced, 41 stocks declined and 150 stocks remained unchanged. 

Tamij Textile was the top gainer list, it gained by 9.95% followed by Midland bank by 9.32%.

Earlier, on Thursday, DSEX increased by 3.17 points, and turnover was Tk612.68 crore.

In the last week, the DSE has rebounded after a three consecutive weeks fall.

