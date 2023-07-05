Dhaka bourse opens higher on Wednesday

DSE intraday chart by: amarsstock.com

Dhaka stocks opened higher on Wednesday (5 July) amid an increasing trading appetite of investors, especially, in a number of stocks that were rising from the floor prices after months.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, was 0.14% up at 6,343 at 11.37am.

Analysts said, the increased interest rates and devaluation of the taka after the new monetary policy was a caution factor for investors. However, they welcome it since the central bank move helped the market get rid of the controlled rates that had created market imbalances earlier.

108 scrips advanced and 73 declined.

Tk329 core turnover registered by the premier bourse in the first 97 minutes of the session.