Dhaka bourse opens higher today

Following the previous session's increased engagement, especially in the low-cap scrips, stock investors started the day on a positive note on Thursday.

Having 76 gainers and 36 losers, Dhaka Stock Exchange's broad-based index DSEX was up by 0.14% at 6,205 points at 11.30 pm.

Stockbrokers thanked the positive development in the proposed amendment in the Bank Companies Act for excluding bonds and debentures from the banks' capital market exposure.

Tk290 crore in trading turnover was registered in the premier bourse in the first 90 minutes of the session, while it was Tk383 crore over the entire session on Wednesday.

While DSE-shariah index rose by 4 points to 1,352 points, and DS-30 index by 5 points to 2,212 points.

Turnover at DSE stood at Tk202 crore.

Out of traded stocks, 99 stocks advanced, 16 stocks declined and 144 stocks remained unchanged as of 11am.

Gemini Sea Food, Monospool, Orion Infusion, Navana CNG, Tosrifa, Intech, Unique Hotel, Miracle Industries, Meghna Cement and Metro Spinning were the top ten gainers with 3.2% to 8.75% gains in the DSE in the first one and a half hour.

On the other hand, GQ Ballpen, National Feed Mill, Northern Jute, Samorita, Hakkani Pulp, Republic Insurance, Oimex Electrode, Imam Button, StyleCraft and Meghna PET were the top losers as their prices fell by 1.9%-3.7%.