Dhaka bourse opens higher on Sunday

Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M

Dhaka bourse opened higher in the early trading session as investors were active in buying shares on Sunday (14 January).

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by 11.90 points at 10.40am to reach 6313 points.

While the DSE-shariah index rose by 1.15 points to 1377 points, and DS-30, the blue-chip inched up by 0.94 points to 2118 points.

Turnover at DSE stood at Tk163.77crore at 10.40am.

Out of traded stocks, 118 scrips advanced, 39 declined and 110 stocks remained unchanged. 

Sondhani Life Insurance was the top gainer list, it gained by 9.74% to Tk30.4 each, followed by Sumit Alliance Port by 7.66% to Tk29.5 each, and Karnafuly Insurance by 6.25% to Tk 40.8 each.

 

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / stocks

