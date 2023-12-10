Dhaka bourse opens higher on Sunday

Stocks

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 11:06 am

Stocks trading at the Dhaka bourse began the first session of the week on a positive note on Sunday.

the DSEX, Dhaka Stock Exchange's benchmark index, climbed by 2.27 points, reaching 6255 points at 10:30am.

Meanwhile, the DSE-shariah index surged by 0.68 points to 1361 points, while the blue-chip index DS-30 experienced a marginal dip of 0.32 points, settling at 2115 points.

Trading turnover at DSE tallied Tk93 crore during the corresponding period.

Among the traded stocks, 71 scrips progressed, 57 witnessed a decline, and 85 stocks remained unchanged.

Central Pharmaceuticals secured the top position among gainers, marking a 7.69% increase to Tk23.8 per share.

 It was followed by Khulna Printing and Packaging, rising by 7.05% to Tk33.4 per share, and BD Thai Foods, ascending by 5.18% to Tk20.3 per share.

 

DSE / Stock Market / Bangladesh

