Dhaka bourse opens higher on Sunday

Dhaka bourse opened higher in the early trading session as investors are active in buying shares on Sunday (28 May).

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by 18.18 points at 10.42 am to reach 6343 points.

While the DSE-shariah index rose by 2 points to 1373 points, and DS-30, the blue-chip inched up by 3 points to 2201 points.

Turnover at DSE stood at Tk260 crore at 10:48am.

Out of traded stocks, 140 scrips advanced, 32 declined and 118 stocks remained unchanged.

Trust Islami Life Insurance was the top gainer list, it gained by 9.96% to Tk30.9 each, followed by Green Delta by 9.91% to Tk76.5 each, and Meghna Insurance by 9.82% to Tk 49.2 each.