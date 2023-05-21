Dhaka bourse opens higher on Sunday

Dhaka bourse opened higher in the early trading session today.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by 1.7 points at 11 am to reach 6291 points on Sunday (21 May).

While the DSE-shariah index rose by 0.97 points to 1369 points, and DS-30, the blue-chip downed by 0.21 points to 2195 points.

Turnover at DSE stood at Tk245 crore at 11am.

Out of traded stocks, 84 scrips advanced, 81 declined and 149 stocks remained unchanged.

Trust Islami Life Insurance was the top gainer list, it gained by 9.65% to Tk19.3 each, followed by CAPM IBBL Islamic Mutual Fund by 9.4% to Tk11.6 each, and National Tea Company by 8.74% to Tk 297.1 each.