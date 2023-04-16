Dhaka bourse opens higher on Sunday

Dhaka bourse opened higher in the early hours of the trading session on Sunday.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased by 11.96 points to reach 6221 points at 10:40am.

Meanwhile, the DSE-shariah index rose 1.55 points to 1350 points and the DS-30 index declined 0.24 points to 2202 points.

Turnover at DSE stood at Tk130 crore during the corresponding period.

Out of the traded stocks till 10.50am, some 70 scrips advanced, 30 declined and 114 remained unchanged.

Navana Pharmaceutical, at the time, gained 9.94% to secure the top position on the gainers' list. It was followed by Orion Infusion with 8.73%, and National Tea Company with 7.49% gains.