Dhaka bourse goes tough against questioned quarterly disclosures

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
22 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 10:09 pm

Related News

Dhaka bourse goes tough against questioned quarterly disclosures

Salah Uddin Mahmud
22 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 10:09 pm

The country's premier bourse has sought clarifications from a dozen of companies about their profit declines, earnings fluctuations and improper financial reports in the final three months of 2021. 

"If any anomalies are found, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) will forward the companies to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) with recommendations for legal action," a DSE official told The Business Standard.

Among the companies in question, Atlas Bangladesh Ltd widened its loss by a staggering 67%. The state-run two-wheeler seller posed a Tk1.89 crore loss in the October-December quarter compared to Tk1.13 crore in the previous three months.

In the July-September quarter, its net sale was Tk7.30 crore but the figure dropped to Tk4.90 crore in the following quarter.

The stock exchange has recently issued a letter asking the company to explain why its business declined even after the country's economic activity got back to almost normal.

Savar Refractories Ltd, engaged in producing bricks for the local market, posted a per-share loss of Tk0.20 despite earning a revenue of Tk79 lakh during the period.

Its auditor said the company was unable to achieve sufficient gross profit to absorb the non-production overhead cost due to poor sales, and the intensity of competition from imports and declining local demand.

In the October-December quarter, the revenue of Fine Foods Limited stood at Tk1.60 crore compared to Tk1.62 crore a year earlier. 

But the company made a net profit of Tk5 lakh, a jump from a loss of Tk4 lakh a year ago.

Mozaffar Hossain Spinning Mills Ltd posted a net profit of Tk7.34 crore, which is 200% higher than Tk2.44 crore in the first quarter. The stock exchange asked the company to explain such a big fluctuation.

The company attributed the increase in the profit to the production and sales of the new ring spinning unit and full capacity utilisation at the rotor unit.

Market insiders said investors design their investment plans considering the revenue and profit of the listed companies.  That is, proper disclosure is very important for investors to make the right decision.

Sometimes, investors suffer massively due to overstated and misleading information. So, more transparency regarding disclosures by listed firms is necessary.

The stock exchange has also sought explanation regarding related parties' transactions of the listed companies that did not disclose their statements properly.

The stock exchange also issued letters to the Hwa Well Textiles (BD) Limited, Prime Textile Spinning Mills Limited, and Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC in this regard.

Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Financial Reports

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

8h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

10h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

11h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

14m | Videos
Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

1h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

2h | Videos
Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business