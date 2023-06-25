Dhaka Bank declares 10% coupon rate for its bond

Dhaka Bank declares 10% coupon rate for its bond

The trustee of the Dhaka Bank Perpetual Bond declared the semi-annual coupon rate at 10% for the public portion for the February-July period.

The trustee also set 20 July as the record date for the entitlements of the bondholders.

In October last year, the bank received approval from the securities regulator to issue the bond worth Tk200 crore in a bid to strengthen the additional Tier-1 capital base of the private sector lender.

It raised Tk180 crore through private placements and the remaining Tk20 crore through a public offering.

Local merchant bank IDLC Investments Limited acted as the trustee of the bond, while another investment bank, UCB Investment Limited, was the issue manager, underwriter, and arranger.

The bond was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange this year. Its units were traded at Tk5,100 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the bank's earnings per share (EPS) from January to March of 2023 stood at Tk0.63, which was 14% lower than the previous year.

The net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) has increased to Tk8.21, which was negative at Tk4.36 from January to March 2022.

Explaining the reasons behind the deviation in EPS and NOCFPS, Dhaka Bank said its EPS declined due to a drop in operating profit, while the NOCFPS increased due to the sale of trading securities, a decrease in loans and advances to customers, and an increase in deposits from other banks.

 

