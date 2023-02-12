Despite recognition as 'Superbrands', seven companies bear no effect on share price

Seven listed companies being recognised as "Superbrands" may increase people's confidence in the institutions, but this bears no effect on their share price.

The UK based Superbrands Limited's concern "Superbrands Bangladesh" has awarded 40 companies under various categories at an event on Saturday (11 February), of which seven companies are listed on the stock exchanges.

The companies are – Green Delta Insurance, Energypac, Bashundhara Paper, Monno Ceramics, Matin Spinning- a concern of DBL Group, Walton and Singer.

The share price for Singer, Walton, Matin Spinning and Energypac remained unchanged on Sunday.

Besides, Green Delta shares fell by 1.06% to Tk65.20, Bashundhara Paper 5.06% to Tk80.60 and Monno Ceramics 3.73% to Tk108.40.

While speaking at the event, Shariful Islam, managing director of Superbrands Bangladesh, said, "A quality brand delivering both from its products and services in a tangible and intangible way over a period of time builds trust, and the trust that is built over a continuous period of time builds a Superbrand."

As a result of this recognition, the confidence of investors and customers towards the respective companies will increase, he added.