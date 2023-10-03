Deshbandhu Polymer declares 2.5% cash dividend

Deshbandhu Polymer Limited has declared a 2.5% cash dividend for its shareholders for the financial year 2022-23 which ended on 30 June.

To approve the dividends and annual audited financial report the company will conduct the annual general meeting on 27 November.

The company also set a record date on 23 October to entitle the shareholders to the meeting and dividends.

During FY2022, its earnings per share was Tk0.59, which was 25% higher than the previous fiscal.

The share price of the company increased by 8.30% to Tk24.80 on the Dhaka stock exchange on Tuesday (3 October).