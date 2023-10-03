Deshbandhu Polymer declares 2.5% cash dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 02:08 pm

Related News

Deshbandhu Polymer declares 2.5% cash dividend

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 02:08 pm
Deshbandhu Polymer declares 2.5% cash dividend

Deshbandhu Polymer Limited has declared a 2.5% cash dividend for its shareholders for the financial year 2022-23 which ended on 30 June.

To approve the dividends and annual audited financial report the company will conduct the annual general meeting on 27 November.

The company also set a record date on 23 October to entitle the shareholders to the meeting and dividends.

During FY2022, its earnings per share was Tk0.59, which was 25% higher than the previous fiscal.

The share price of the company increased by 8.30% to Tk24.80 on the Dhaka stock exchange on Tuesday (3 October). 

Deshbandhu Polymer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

5h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

17h | Features
Photo: Collected

Simply Khulna: When food packs a punch

23h | Food
Photo: Collected

Where did hamburgers come from?

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

14m | TBS Stories
Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

2h | TBS Economy
Loan fraud has plagued Google Play Store and the Apple Store

Loan fraud has plagued Google Play Store and the Apple Store

2h | TBS Stories
Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

18h | TBS World