Delta Life to hold BoD meeting after 4yrs

Delta Life Insurance Company has announced that it will hold three annual Board of Directors (BoD) meetings for 2019, 2020, and 2021. The initiative comes after 4 four years of hiatus.

The meeting of the BoD will be held on 11 April 2023 at 3pm to consider, among others things, the audited financial statements of the company.

The company may recommend dividends for its shareholders from the meeting. Back in 2018, the insurer recommended a 26% cash dividend for their shareholders.

The last trading share price of the company at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) was Tk149.50 till 1:40pm.