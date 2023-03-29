Delta Brac Housing proposes 17% dividend for 2022

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 10:16 pm

Delta Brac Housing proposes 17% dividend for 2022

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 10:16 pm
Delta Brac Housing proposes 17% dividend for 2022

Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation has recommended a 17% dividend – 15% cash and 2% stock – for 2022.

In 2021, the company had paid 15% cash and 10% stock dividends to its shareholders.

According to Delta Brac, the stock dividend has been recommended to utilise its retained amount as paid-up capital for improving capital adequacy, and thereby facilitating the company's future business expansion. The stock dividend has been declared out of accumulated profit.

In 2022, the non-bank financial institution made a profit of Tk102 crore, which was Tk104 in the previous year.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, Delta Brac said its earnings per share (EPS) declined by 2.61% to Tk5.21, which was Tk5.35 in 2021.

The net asset value (NAV) per share increased to Tk41, and net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) became negative Tk19.64.

Regarding negative cash flow, the company said that net operating cash flow per share has decreased significantly due to higher encashment of deposits during the year with net cash outflow of Tk3,91.80 crore.

The annual general meeting is scheduled on 18 May through a digital platform, and to identify the shareholders, the record date has been fixed on 18 April.

Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation, which started its operations in 1996, has registered commendable growth in creating homeownership in Dhaka and other major cities of the country.

Among all banks and financial institutions of Bangladesh, only Delta Brac has secured the highest "AAA" credit rating for 17 consecutive years, according to a press release.

The company got listed on the stock exchanges in 2008.

As of February, out of the total shares, sponsor-directors hold 51.32%, institutional investors 18.85%, foreign shareholders 18.19% and the general public holds 11.64%.

