Decreased cost of goods sold boosts Apex Footwear's profit by 173%

Stocks

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 08:36 pm

Related News

Decreased cost of goods sold boosts Apex Footwear's profit by 173%

The company’s sales have improved compared to the peak of the pandemic, but it has not reached the pre-pandemic level yet

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 08:36 pm
Logo of Apex Footwear. Picture: Collected
Logo of Apex Footwear. Picture: Collected

Controlling the cost of goods sold boosted Apex Footwear's profit by 173% in the January-March period of the current fiscal.

During that quarter, the company's cost of goods sold declined by 3.42% compared to the same time of the previous fiscal.

In the July-March period of FY22, the local footwear giant witnessed a 9.15% fall in revenue, and posted a 50% jump in profit, while its cost of goods sold declined by 14%.

The company's profit increased significantly due to an increase in sales and a decrease in the cost of sold goods, disclosed Apex Footwear in a filing on the stock exchange on Wednesday. 

Earlier, Apex Footwear witnessed a significant fall in revenue and profit as people's movement was limited during the country-wide lockdown imposed over the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the unaudited financials, the company's sales have improved in the recent months compared to that during the peak of the pandemic, but it has not yet reached the pre-pandemic level.

As per the statement, in the January-March quarter of FY22, Apex Footwear's revenue rose to Tk283.76 crore from Tk183.19 crore in the same time as the previous fiscal.

At the same time, its profit after tax increased to Tk3.11 crore from Tk1.14 crore in the January-March of FY21.

In the first nine months of FY22, its net revenue declined to Tk849.85 crore from TK935.5 crore in the same period of FY21.

During the July-March period of FY22, its profit increased to Tk7.90 crore from Tk5.26 crore in the same time as the previous fiscal.

In FY21, Apex Footwear made a profit of Tk10.53 crore and paid 35% cash and 5% stock dividend to the shareholders.

Top News

Apex Footwear / profit / Profit growth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

10h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

11h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

11h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

12h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

4h | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

5h | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

5h | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access