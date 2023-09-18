DBH Finance to issue Tk550 cr bond for housing finance

DBH Finance PLC, a non-bank financial institution (NBFI) specialised in the housing sector, decided to raise Tk550 crore through issuing bonds.

In a disclosure on the Dhaka bourse, the housing sector financer said the bond will facilitate the disbursement of loans at affordable interest rates to the housing sector.

The nature of the bond is a non-convertible redeemable fixed coupon senior bond. Its tenure is up to five years from the issue date.

Investors can buy the units at the face value of the bond through private placement.