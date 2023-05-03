Day ends with stocks failing to hold early morning momentum

Photo: TBS

Dhaka stocks, starting today (Wednesday, 3 May) on a positive note, failed to hold the momentum as profit-booking pressure began to dominate again.

Stockbrokers said that it was usual that investors would go for realising at least some of their quick profits when they saw dissatisfactory macroeconomic updates like a YoY decline in remittance inflow during the Eid season.

Following the sharp recovery, DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), hit 6,283 at 10:30am this morning. The figure was dragged down to 6,269 by the sellers at the closing bell.

However, the index merely inched down by 0.025% at the end of the day. That is thanks to a number of small and midcap scrips.

Finally, a total of 64 scrips advanced while 67 dropped. Turnover in the premier bourse increased to TK863 crore from Tk851 crore.