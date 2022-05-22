Dacca Dyeing sees 68% profit decline in March quarter

The Dacca Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Limited witnessed a 68% decline in profits for the January to March quarter of the current fiscal compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

According to its disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website on Sunday, the company's earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter of fiscal 2021-22 stood at Tk0.06, which was Tk0.19 in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The company said in the disclosure that profit decreased significantly in the January to March quarter because massive repair and maintenance work was done during the period.

But despite its profit decline in the third quarter, the company's EPS during the nine months from July 2021 to March 2022 increased by 68% to Tk0.79 compared to the same nine months of the previous fiscal.

In fiscal 2020-21, the company's profit stood at Tk5.26 crore, and EPS at Tk0.60. It had paid a 2% cash dividend to the shareholders.