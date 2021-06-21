Dacca Dyeing declares dividend after four years

The Dacca Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited has declared a dividend for the shareholders after four years.

The company recommended a 1% cash dividend for the financial year 2019-20 at a board meeting that was held on Sunday evening, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The company also reported that they made profit in the last fiscal after four years. Its earnings per share stood at Tk0.13 at the end of 30 June 2020.

After the dividend news came out, its share price fell by 2.30% to Tk17 at the end of the first hour trading session in the DSE.

However, its share price jumped by 136% between April and June this year.

For the approval of the dividend and financial statement, the company has set the annual general meeting date on 30 July and the record date will be 12 July this year.

Earlier, the company had paid a dividend to the shareholder for the fiscal 2014-15.

Chattagram based businessman Saifuddin Quader Chowdhury is the chairman and Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury is managing director of the company.

The company produces and sells home textile and terry towels.