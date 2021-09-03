CVC Finance declares 5% dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 10:13 pm

Photo: Collected
CVC Finance Limited has declared a 5% dividend (2% cash and 3% stock) for the shareholders for the year 2020. 

The decision came during the company's 6th annual general meeting (AGM) held through a virtual platform on Saturday, said a media statement. 

The company's Chairman Mahmud Hussain, its directors and shareholders were present at the meeting. 

The company's Managing Director Syed Minhaj Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary Shah Wareef Hossain and other senior officials also attended the AGM. 

CVC Finance Limited

