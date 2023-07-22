Curious case of Tk9cr Master Feed Agro stake succession

First Capital Securities Ltd CEO Kausar Al Mamun, as the Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO) of the brokerage firm, raised a red flag that there might have been attempts for embezzling a deceased director's 10.5% stake at Master Feed Agrotec Ltd, valued at around Tk9 crore.

In a letter to the securities regulator and the Dhaka Stock Exchange, he presented a set of suspicious factors that include the authenticity of the beneficiary owner (BO) account opened with his firm by Umma Habiba Yesmine, wife of the deceased Master Feed Agrotec Director Rafiqul Alam, and drew their attention.

Habiba, used the mobile phone number of his sister-in-law Eva Akter, email ID of the Master Feed Company Secretary Md Abul Bashar to open the BO account with First Capital Securities in March this year, giving the account a shady character. Also, the nominee of the BO account was a junior employee of Master Feed Agrotec Pear Uddin, mentioned to be a cousin of her, while Kausar Al Mamun said Pear Uddin denied the relationship during a telephonic conversation with him.

As per the succession order by the high court, after Rafiqul Alam's death in July 2022, Habiba got 25% of his 70.5 lakh Master Feed Agro shares transferred to her BO account on May this year and selling most of it in a few weeks to withdraw Tk1.18 crore from the account.

Seeing large transactions in the account with multiple suspicious factors, Al Mamun as the CAMLCO dug deeper and asked her for proof of her marital relationship with the deceased director.

None of her ID cards had Rafiqul Alam's name as the husband. Moreover, the multiple residential addresses used in various account documents were not found to be authentic during in person investigations, said Kausar Al Mamun.

Meanwhile, 75% of Rafiqul Alam's stake was transferred to the account of his father Abdur Rashid, which he gave away to his second son Touhidul Alam who later became a director of the company and died from pancreas disease earlier this month.

Al Mamun in a general diary with the police last Tuesday complained that Master Feed Agro officials including its Managing Director Kabir Hossain came to his office to present Habiba in person and her documents for beneficiary authentication and they intimidated him.

Habiba was not reachable for a comment, while Kabir Hossain told TBS on Saturday, "All were false allegations. In fact, Kausar Al Mamun misbehaved" with them when they went there for a solution.

Habiba was an unsophisticated housewife at her 30 without a child, knew nothing about businesses, shares, BO accounts and that was why she took help of the company officials to sell off the company shares she got as a successor and get some cash, he added.

Abdur Rashid while talking to TBS over telephone acknowledged Habiba as the wife of his deceased elder son Rafiqul Alam.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Executive Director and Spokesperson Rezaul Karim told TBS the regulator would look into the matter.