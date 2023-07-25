Curious case of Master Feed Agro stake succession

Stocks

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 12:15 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 12:21 am

Related News

Curious case of Master Feed Agro stake succession

First Capital Securities CEO Kausar Al Mamun as the chief anti-money laundering compliance officer of the brokerage firm raised a red flag last week that there might have been attempts for embezzling a deceased director’s stake at Master Feed Agrotech Ltd, an SME company listed with the small-cap platforms of the bourses

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 12:15 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 12:21 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

First Capital Securities CEO Kausar Al Mamun as the chief anti-money laundering compliance officer of the brokerage firm raised a red flag last week that there might have been attempts for embezzling a deceased director's stake at Master Feed Agrotech Ltd, an SME company listed with the small-cap platforms of the bourses.

In a letter to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, he presented a set of irregularities regarding the beneficiary owner (BO) account opened at his firm and used to get transferred one-fourth of the 70.5 lakh Master Feed Agro shares owned by its deceased director Rafiqul Alam.

Umma Habiba Yesmine, wife of Alam, got one-fourth of the total stake according to a succession certificate by the High Court and opened a BO account with First Capital Securities earlier this year. She sold and withdrew a portion of the shares.

Al Mamun, in his letter to the BSEC said digging deeper he found that Habiba used someone else's mobile number, email address of the company secretary of Master Feed Agro who also got the power of attorney to operate the BO account, while the nominee of the account was a junior employee of the company, while investors usually make family members a nominee.

He also wrote that during his efforts for authentication of the beneficiary of the BO accounts the company people did not cooperate, instead misbehaved with him and he filed a general diary with the nearby police station for safety.

Al Mamun wrote that during the conversation at his office, the lady was fully covered by an abaya and her answers were not satisfactory to prove that she was the actual person the succession certificate meant for the wife of Rafiqul Alam.

He drew the regulator's attention and requested for deeper enquiry, to ensure that the deceased director's stake was being transferred to the actual successor.

Meanwhile, 75% of Rafiqul Alam's stake was transferred to the account of his father Abdur Rashid, which he gave away to his second son Touhidul Alam who later became a director of the company and died from pancreas disease earlier this month.

On the other hand, Umma Habiba Yesmine, on Monday filed a complaint letter against her brokerage firm's CEO Kausar Al Mamun and said he misbehaved with them at his office.

She also complained that Al Mamun was not cooperating with her and her representatives to cash in the securities out of an alleged embezzlement intention and the regulator should act to ensure justice for her. She enclosed her legal documents of identity proof with the letter.

BSEC Spokesperson Rezaul Karim told TBS that the regulator would look into the matter. 

Bangladesh

stocks / Master Feed Agrotech Ltd / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

13h | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

14h | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

14h | Panorama
Stuffed Omelette - TK600

Dhaka's Gen Z breakfast scene: A fusion of flavours and Instagram-worthy delights

15h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

6h | TBS Insight
Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

5h | TBS World
Facekini': China's popular new tool to beat the heat

Facekini': China's popular new tool to beat the heat

8h | TBS World
"Bangladesh has to do a lot more to improve the investment atmosphere"- Danish Envoy

"Bangladesh has to do a lot more to improve the investment atmosphere"- Danish Envoy

8h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up