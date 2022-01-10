CSE begins trading of 3 Mudaraba Perpetual Bonds issued by UCB Investment 

The inauguration ceremony for three Mudaraba perpetual bonds issued and arranged by UCB Investment Limited was held on 6 January in the port city.

The AIBL, IBBL and SJIBL Mudaraba Perpetual Bonds have recently been listed by the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), said a press release.

AIBL Mudaraba Perpetual Bond is the very first perpetual bond that got approved under the new regulation after a 14-year hiatus.

Besides, IBBL 2nd Mudaraba Perpetual Bond is the largest perpetual bond issuance by any Islamic bank till date.

Chittagong Stock Exchange Managing Director (Acting) Md Ghulam Faruque, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director Muhammed Nadim; FCA, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary JQM Habibullah; FCS, Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd Chief Financial Officer Md Jafar Sadeq; FCA and UCB Investment Limited Managing Director & CEO Tanzim Alamgir were present at the event among other senior officials from respective organisations.