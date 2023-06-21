Cry for the DSE trading app grows louder

Infographic: TBS

For almost a year now, stockbrokers have been deprived of new connections for the "DSE Mobile" – the real-time trading app by the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). Reason, the backwardness of the premier bourse's IT department.

The trading app, which was launched in 2016, made stock trading from smartphones fun for tech savvy investors. The DSE, before the pandemic, had allocated almost all of its one lakh connections among brokerage houses based on their needs and usages. The brokers then allocated these connections among their clients.

Now, the exhausted limit for an unusually long period has worsened stockbrokers' struggle in attracting new investors. And, it's up to the bourse's IT department to expand the user limit.

So far, some 75,000 investors have registered for the DSE Mobile app.

Because there were no new connections for a long time, the brokerage firms were unable to enable their new clients to trade from their own smartphones, said stockbrokers.

Some brokers who still have unutilised allocations went conservative in letting small investors to use the app amid a scarcity so that they have room for bigger clients, according to industry insiders.

After the pandemic, the new brokers who bought brokerage licenses without a membership or shares of the premier bourse were suffering even more as they got no connection at all to let their clients use the trading app.

Meanwhile, some of the top tier brokerage firms which built their own trading apps and system platforms, spending gigantic sums out of pocket, were in an advantageous position in client hunting as their smaller competitors were unable to make a Tk5-15 crore investment for proprietary apps.

For instance, LankaBangla Securities, City Brokerage invested a lot and their clients from any corner of the world were trading Dhaka stocks. Also, Shanta Securities, Sheltech Brokerage and a few others are testing their own apps.

In a smart move, over a dozen firms, including some largest ones like EBL Securities, have formed a consortium to build a common proprietary trading app out of shared investments.

Ahmed Rashid Lali, former president of the DSE Brokers Association, told TBS it was a problem related to the installed capacity of the DSE. Many brokers were suffering because they lost some clients who wanted to trade online.

"I hope DSE will come out of such problems soon," he added.

"The problem was not permanent," said DSE's Acting Managing Director M Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar.

He told TBS that as a part of the DSE's massive IT reform, the trading app was being radically upgraded and the bourse was waiting for the new version to enhance the user limit.

The new version of DSE Mobile would run with a triple capacity to serve up to 3 lakh users, he said, adding that it would be launched soon.

Some brokers said the premier bourse had underestimated the demand for the trading app and its slower pace in capacity enhancement was also because of the cost DSE incurred for every connection.

The DSE has to pay the vendor company $1 every month against each user and it was charging investors nothing for the sake of promoting modern trading. On the other hand, due to the dull market the exchange was not earning that much from operations to offset the costs.

However, the new version might not come free of cost for investors.

"We are yet to decide anything regarding fees," said DSE's acting MD.

The IT department had long been a serious weakness for the DSE. In 2022, the bourse suffered several technical glitches that halted trading for hours.

The chief technology officer had been removed consequentially, while its then managing director, having an IT expertise, resigned following a tussle with his board.

Later, the oldest bourse of the country made an IT professor of the University of Dhaka its chairman with a hope for some improvement.