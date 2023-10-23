Crown Cement profits amid spike in business costs

Stocks

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 09:04 pm

Related News

Crown Cement profits amid spike in business costs

The company stated that, based on price-sensitive information, its profit has increased due to sales growth and an increase in sales prices compared to the previous year

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 09:04 pm
Crown Cement profits amid spike in business costs

Crown Cement posted stellar profits in fiscal 2022-23, despite industry-wide challenges stemming from rising energy and gas prices as well as the depreciation of the taka against the dollar.

According to its disclosure to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the cement manufacturer reported a profit of Tk61 crore, compared to the Tk23 crore losses suffered in the previous fiscal year.

The company stated that, based on price-sensitive information, its profit has increased due to sales growth and an increase in sales prices compared to the previous year.

Industry insiders were shocked when the government increased gas prices for heavy industries. Additionally, the cost of raw material imports rose due to the taka's devaluation, which saw a decline of over 24% against the US dollar in the last fiscal year. Both of these factors contributed to an increase in business costs, according to an industry insider.

In the last fiscal year, the gas price for captive power plants increased from Tk16 to Tk30, marking an 88% jump. For large industries, the price surged from Tk11.98 to Tk30, representing a 150% increase.

Due to this, Crown Cement incurred losses in the first quarter of the last fiscal year. However, it managed to turn around and offset the cost hike by increasing its product prices.

Seeking anonymity, a senior official at the company told The Business Standard, "In the first quarter, Crown Cement could not escape the economic adversities. High taxes, taka devaluation, and gas and power crises hit the company hard."

Because of the higher cost of raw materials, the company had to increase the price of its products. Also, it has done a good job managing its operating costs, he said.

Meanwhile, the Crown Cement board has recommended a 20% cash dividend for its shareholders for the last fiscal year, compared to 10% in FY22.

Despite posting a good profit, its share price was stuck at Tk74.40 each due to the floor price at the DSE since 12 June.

Top News

Crown Cement / DSE / profits

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farhad has collected 35 terracotta plaques or bricks – most of which he found in areas adjacent to Mahasthangarh, Maynamoti, Paharpur and other places. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An antiquated 'Antique Law' that forces Bangladeshi terracotta collectors into hiding

10h | Panorama
Saad El Jai. Illustration: TBS

Foreign investment in cold-chain infrastructure: Bangladesh needs a sound logistics policy

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Midnight Munchies: The best places to eat in late night Dhaka

4h | Food
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why Israel aims for a 'total' blockade of Gaza

Why Israel aims for a 'total' blockade of Gaza

1h | TBS World
16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

2h | TBS Stories
Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

9h | TBS World
Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

1d | TBS World