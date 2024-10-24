Crown Cement declares 21% cash dividend for FY24

Crown Cement PLC has recommended a 21% cash dividend for shareholders for the fiscal year 2023-24.

In comparison, the company declared a 20% cash dividend for shareholders in the previous fiscal year.

Today (24 October), the company's board of directors recommended this dividend and other financials for FY24.

During the year, its net profit stood at Tk100.09 crore, which is 64% higher than Tk61.03 crore a year ago.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on 18 December this year via a hybrid platform to secure Crown Cement shareholders' approval of the dividend and audited financial statements. The record date is set for 13 November.

In FY24, the cement maker reported earnings per share (EPS) of Tk6.74, which was 4.11% higher than the previous fiscal. The company's net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk56.99 end of June 2024.

The company's share price closed at Tk54.60 on the Dhaka stock exchange today.