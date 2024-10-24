Crown Cement declares 21% cash dividend for FY24

Stocks

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 08:41 pm

Related News

Crown Cement declares 21% cash dividend for FY24

Today (24 October), the company's board of directors recommended this dividend and other financials for FY24

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 08:41 pm
Crown Cement declares 21% cash dividend for FY24

Crown Cement PLC has recommended a 21% cash dividend for shareholders for the fiscal year 2023-24.

In comparison, the company declared a 20% cash dividend for shareholders in the previous fiscal year.

Today (24 October), the company's board of directors recommended this dividend and other financials for FY24.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the year, its net profit stood at Tk100.09 crore, which is 64% higher than Tk61.03 crore a year ago.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on 18 December this year via a hybrid platform to secure Crown Cement shareholders' approval of the dividend and audited financial statements. The record date is set for 13 November.  

In FY24, the cement maker reported earnings per share (EPS) of Tk6.74, which was 4.11% higher than the previous fiscal. The company's net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk56.99 end of June 2024.

The company's share price closed at Tk54.60 on the Dhaka stock exchange today. 

Crown Cement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1d | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

3d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

7h | Videos
IMF warns to avoid trade war

IMF warns to avoid trade war

6h | Videos
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

8h | Videos
“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

11h | Videos