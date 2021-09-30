Courtesy meeting between City Brokerage Ltd, DSE held

Stocks

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 01:13 pm

A courtesy meeting was held between officials of City Brokerage Ltd and Dhaka Stock Exchange in the capital on Thursday morning.

M. Affan Yusuf, MD & CEO of City Brokerage Ltd offered his best wishes to Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, managing director and Md. Shawkat Jahan Khan, chief regulatory officer of Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd, said a press release.

Deputy General Manager of Dhaka Stock Exchange Abdul Latif, Md. Sayful Islam, head of sales, A.K.M Fazley Rabby, head of research, Md. Saiful Islam Masum, head of corporate of City Brokerage Ltd were also present in the meeting.

