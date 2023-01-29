Costly raw materials slash two Beximco firms’ profits

Stocks

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 10:10 pm

Related News

Costly raw materials slash two Beximco firms’ profits

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 10:10 pm
Costly raw materials slash two Beximco firms’ profits

The earnings per share (EPS) of Beximco Limited and Beximco Pharmaceuticals saw a year-on-year decrease in the October-December quarter of 2022-23 fiscal year, mainly due to price hikes of raw materials, according to their financial statements.

Beximco Limited

The conglomerate's EPS stood at Tk3.60 in the second quarter of FY23, which is 19% lower than the same time of the previous year.

At the end of the first half, its EPS stood at Tk7.35, which was Tk8.48 a year ago.

Earlier, it earned a record profit of Tk1,255 crore in FY22 owing to its diversified business in Covid-19 treatment equipment.

Currently, its shares are stuck on the floor price at Tk115.60 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Beximco Pharmaceuticals

Beximco Pharmaceuticals, a leading drug maker in the country, registered quarterly EPS of Tk2.77 in October-December last year, a 28% down from Tk3.84 in the same quarter the previous year.

However, its revenue grew by 16% to Tk898 crore in the second quarter of FY23.

Its EPS stood at Tk6.02 in the first half of FY23, which was Tk7.12 a year ago.

At the end of the first half, its total revenue stood at Tk1,968 crore, a 16% increase from the previous year.

In FY21, it earned a record profit of Tk512 crore from supplying Covid-19 vaccines and paid a 35% cash dividend to its shareholders which is also the highest in its history.

Its share price fell by 1.01% to Tk146.70 each on Sunday at the DSE.

Top News

Beximco / profit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

13h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

12h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

3h | TBS Entertainment
Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

4h | TBS SPORTS
“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

6h | TBS Round Table
What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund