Corporate director to buy 10 lakh shares of Generation Next Fashions

AJ Corporation Limited, a corporate director of Generation Next Fashions Ltd, has expressed its intention to buy 10 lakh shares of the listed textiles sector firm from the block market within 30 working days, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Block market trading takes place beyond the regular trading screen where buyers and sellers meet at their pre-negotiated prices within the allowable range and it is mainly to facilitate bulk trades.

Its shares stuck on the floor price at Tk6 at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Monday.