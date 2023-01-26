Coppertech's net profit declines 89% in Q2

The net profit of Coppertech Industries Limited has plunged 89.34% in the second quarter (October-December) of the current fiscal year due to the overall economic slowdown of the country and the globe due to ongoing Russia- Ukraine war.

According to a disclosure published by the company on Thursday (26 January), from October to December 2022, the revenue of the company stood at Tk11.75 crore, which was Tk25.74 crore in the same period of the previous year.

During the period, its net profit stood at Tk34 lakh compared to Tk3.19 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.05 and its net asset value per share was Tk13.59.

The company said in the disclosure, EPS has decreased due to the overall economic slowdown of the country and the globe due to the ongoing Russia- Ukraine war.