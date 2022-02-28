Coordinated policies vital for building a vibrant capital market: Experts  

Photo: TBS/Saikat Bhadra
Photo: TBS/Saikat Bhadra

Right and coordinated policies for the country's fiscal, monetary and capital market are very significant for building a healthy and strong financial market and economy, experts opined on Monday.

"If coordination among the three organisations formulating fiscal, monetary and capital market policies are further enhanced, it will be beneficial for the country's economy and capital market," said Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, commissioner at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

He was speaking at a workshop organised by Bangladesh Academy for Securities Market (BASM) and Bangladesh Capital Market Journalists' Forum (CMJF). 

The workshop titled "Economic policy triangle: interrelationship between fiscal, monetary and capital market policies" was held at the Purbani Hotel in the capital.

Presided over by Dr Toufic Ahmad Choudhury, director general at the BASM, capital market analyst and former teacher of Dhaka University professor Abu Ahmed, Arif Khan, CFA, former commissioner of BSEC, Dr Mohammed Helal Uddin, director research at CIRDAP, Dr Shah Md Ahsan Habib, professor selection grade at BIBM, and Ziaur Rahman, president of CMJF, among others, spoke at the programme.

Mentioning that the commission has started an investigation to find out the reasons behind the recent fall in stock prices, Dr Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed said the market suffered in the last two days because of rumours, and shrugged off the claims of effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the market.

He says a quarter is trying to take advantage of the Russia-Ukraine issue by spreading panic but the commission will not allow that to happen. All those involved will be tracked down and brought to the book.

Professor Abu Ahmed called for bringing in large local and multinational companies to the capital market and added

"It will increase the depth of the market as well as benefit the investors and stakeholders. On the other hand, the revenue of the government will also increase".

Arif Khan said coordination among the agencies involved in formulating the policies is essential for the overall economic development of the country, including the capital market.

"But unfortunately, many of these organisations do not understand the need for and importance of this coordination," he added.

