Continental Insurance declares a 10% cash dividend

The board of directors of Continental Insurance has recommended a 10% cash dividend for the shareholders for 2022.

The insurer published the information on the Dhaka Stock Exchange's website on Thursday (13 April).

In 2021, the company paid its shareholders a 12% cash dividend.

According to its disclosure, the earnings per share (EPS) increased by 7% than the previous year to Tk1.63, which was Tk1.51 in 2021.

The net asset value (NAV) per share and net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) stood at Tk21.19, Tk0.92 respectively, which was Tk20.89, and 0.87 respectively for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on 25 June, and the record date has been fixed on 15 May.

Continental Insurance got listed on the stock exchange in 2008. On Thursday, its shares traded at Tk29.30 each at 12:53pm.