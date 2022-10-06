Companies falter due to lack of good governance: BSEC commissioner 

Many listed companies in the country cannot prosper because they lack good governance, said a commissioner of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Thursday (6 October).

"Companies in the country run well when they are in the hands of the first generation (the founders), but they cannot survive when they are passed on to the second generation. The companies that can barely survive cannot do well, because they lack good governance. This problem should be fixed," said BSEC Commissioner Dr Rumana Islam in a webinar titled "Sustainable Finance and Investor Resilience".

She said, "Long term investment in the capital market is very low. Everyone wants to make profits overnight. This tendency actually harms the investors, so they should make long term investments with less risks. If you make long term investments, you will benefit."

BSEC Executive Director Saifur Rahman, who attended the event as the chief guest, said, "The capital market is a place of risk. You should invest only a part of your savings here. Instead of investing in one item, do your research and invest in different items."

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) organised the event on occasion of World Investor Week-2022.

CSE Chairman Asif Ibrahim presided over the programme, where Mohammed Mahadi Hasan, chief regulatory officer of CSE, delivered a paper.

Ghulam Farooq, managing director (acting) of CSE, delivered the welcome address at the programme.