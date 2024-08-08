Commissioner should not be appointed on political considerations: BSEC employees

Stocks

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 02:35 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 02:37 am

Related News

Commissioner should not be appointed on political considerations: BSEC employees

Instead, the commission should pick experienced senior or retired officers as its chairman and commissioner, they said at a meeting of the BSEC Officers’ Welfare Association on Wednesday (7 August)

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 02:35 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 02:37 am
Commissioner should not be appointed on political considerations: BSEC employees

The staff and employees of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) said the commissioner of the institution must not be appointed on political considerations.

Instead, the commission should pick experienced senior or retired officers as its chairman and commissioner, they said at a meeting of the BSEC Officers' Welfare Association on Wednesday (7 August).

BSEC Executive Director Md Saifur Rahman, president of the association, was in the chair.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the meeting, the association decided to refrain from making any recommendations or taking actions within the commission that fall outside the scope of the capital market ordinance, law, and regulations.

A total of 9 decisions were made in the meeting aimed at reforming the capital market.

These include making the capital market free from corruption by establishing the rule of law in the capital market, delegating power to officials in accordance with Article 17 of the Securities and Exchange Ordinance, 1969, making arrangements for rapid promotion of officials and employees, restoring medical facilities for officials and employees and disbursing CSR funds on their welfare.

Additionally, the association's leaders have reached a consensus on promoting officials and employees of the commission via an examination conducted under the supervision of a committee formed for this purpose, which includes Executive Director Rezaul Karim.

The association has also opted to retrieve Tk45 crore of the commission that was held as a Time Deposit Receipt (TDR) at the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB). They said they would present a proposal to the commission to this end.

At the meeting, a condolence proposal was accepted on the death of students, children and other citizens during the anti-discrimination student movement from 1 July to 5 August.

In addition, wishes were extended for speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries during the movement and are currently undergoing treatment.

Bangladesh

stocks / BSEC / BSEC Commissioner / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The suicidal 'I-ness' attitude in politics analysis

The suicidal 'I-ness' attitude in politics analysis

55m | Panorama
Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

13h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

15h | Pursuit
A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Expressing the anger of the policemen who are on strike

Expressing the anger of the policemen who are on strike

13h | Videos
BNP rally in Naya Paltan on drone camera

BNP rally in Naya Paltan on drone camera

13h | Videos
Sohel Taj on Facebook Live

Sohel Taj on Facebook Live

14h | Videos
Not an attack on anyone: Mirza Abbas

Not an attack on anyone: Mirza Abbas

14h | Videos