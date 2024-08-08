Commissioner should not be appointed on political considerations: BSEC employees

The staff and employees of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) said the commissioner of the institution must not be appointed on political considerations.

Instead, the commission should pick experienced senior or retired officers as its chairman and commissioner, they said at a meeting of the BSEC Officers' Welfare Association on Wednesday (7 August).

BSEC Executive Director Md Saifur Rahman, president of the association, was in the chair.

At the meeting, the association decided to refrain from making any recommendations or taking actions within the commission that fall outside the scope of the capital market ordinance, law, and regulations.

A total of 9 decisions were made in the meeting aimed at reforming the capital market.

These include making the capital market free from corruption by establishing the rule of law in the capital market, delegating power to officials in accordance with Article 17 of the Securities and Exchange Ordinance, 1969, making arrangements for rapid promotion of officials and employees, restoring medical facilities for officials and employees and disbursing CSR funds on their welfare.

Additionally, the association's leaders have reached a consensus on promoting officials and employees of the commission via an examination conducted under the supervision of a committee formed for this purpose, which includes Executive Director Rezaul Karim.

The association has also opted to retrieve Tk45 crore of the commission that was held as a Time Deposit Receipt (TDR) at the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB). They said they would present a proposal to the commission to this end.

At the meeting, a condolence proposal was accepted on the death of students, children and other citizens during the anti-discrimination student movement from 1 July to 5 August.

In addition, wishes were extended for speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries during the movement and are currently undergoing treatment.