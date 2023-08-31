Cenbank excludes bonds, debentures, Islamic ‍securities from banks’ capital market exposure

From now on, banks' investments in bonds, debentures, and Shariah-based securities will not be counted as parts of their capital market exposure, according to a circular issued by the Bangladesh Bank yesterday.

The recent measure will increase the banks' capacity to invest in the capital market within the exposure limit, said market insiders who have been demanding such a facility for a long time.

The central bank issued the circular in this regard after the amended Bank Companies Act excluded bonds, debentures, and Shariah-based investment instruments from the capital market exposure limit this year.

Sayadur Rahman, president of the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association, said, "A bank's investment in non-listed instruments was not counted as part of its capital market exposure. Only investments in listed instruments were within this exposure limit."

He said recently many bonds were listed in the capital market and they fell within the exposure limit, straining the banks' investment capacity. Consequently, banks often had to sell shares to adjust their exposure, which put pressure on the capital market. The central bank's latest initiative will resolve the problem.

Banks are major institutional investors in the Dhaka and Chattogram bourses.

They can invest in listed securities up to 25% of their equity on a solo basis, and 50% on a consolidated basis, according to the Bank Companies Act.

In August last year, the central bank said in a circular that the investment limit (exposure limit) of banks in the capital market will be calculated at the purchase price instead of the market price.