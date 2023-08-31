Cenbank excludes bonds, debentures, Islamic ‍securities from banks’ capital market exposure

Stocks

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 10:42 pm

Related News

Cenbank excludes bonds, debentures, Islamic ‍securities from banks’ capital market exposure

The recent measure will increase banks’ capacity to invest in the capital market within the exposure limit

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 10:42 pm
Cenbank excludes bonds, debentures, Islamic ‍securities from banks’ capital market exposure

From now on, banks' investments in bonds, debentures, and Shariah-based securities will not be counted as parts of their capital market exposure, according to a circular issued by the Bangladesh Bank yesterday.

The recent measure will increase the banks' capacity to invest in the capital market within the exposure limit, said market insiders who have been demanding such a facility for a long time.

The central bank issued the circular in this regard after the amended Bank Companies Act excluded bonds, debentures, and Shariah-based investment instruments from the capital market exposure limit this year.

Sayadur Rahman, president of the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association, said, "A bank's investment in non-listed instruments was not counted as part of its capital market exposure. Only investments in listed instruments were within this exposure limit."

He said recently many bonds were listed in the capital market and they fell within the exposure limit, straining the banks' investment capacity. Consequently, banks often had to sell shares to adjust their exposure, which put pressure on the capital market. The central bank's latest initiative will resolve the problem.

Banks are major institutional investors in the Dhaka and Chattogram bourses.

They can invest in listed securities up to 25% of their equity on a solo basis, and 50% on a consolidated basis, according to the Bank Companies Act.

In August last year, the central bank said in a circular that the investment limit (exposure limit) of banks in the capital market will be calculated at the purchase price instead of the market price.

Bangladesh

stocks / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

11h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

17h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

17h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

9h | TBS World
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

13h | TBS World
The all new Hyundai Creta!

The all new Hyundai Creta!

8h | TBS Wheels
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Representational image.
Budget

20% tax planned on interests on foreign loans