CDBL credits primary shares of BD Paints to investors’ accounts

Stocks

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 08:45 pm

Related News

CDBL credits primary shares of BD Paints to investors’ accounts

The company, established in 2014, issued 1.2 crore ordinary shares at the face value of Tk10 each

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 08:45 pm
CDBL credits primary shares of BD Paints to investors’ accounts

 

The Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) has credited the primary shares of BD Paints Limited to the beneficiary owners (BO) accounts of its investors.

The company has completed its qualified investor offer (QIO) subscription from 22 May to 26 May 2022.

On 12 April this year, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) allowed the company to raise Tk12 crore through a QIO from the SME board of the stock exchanges.

The company, established in 2014, issued 1.2 crore ordinary shares at the face value of Tk10 each.

Of the amount, BD Paints will spend Tk1.7 crore on building construction, Tk5.5 crore on machinery installation, and Tk4.54 crore on working capital.

According to the company's audited financial statements as of 30 June 2021, its net profit stood at Tk4.83 crore, which was Tk3.13 crore in the previous year.

The paint manufacturer also saw an increase in revenue to Tk29.38 crore in the fiscal, from Tk23.36 crore a year earlier.

Its earnings per share stood at Tk0.97 and net asset value per share at Tk15.94 at the end of the fiscal.

CAPM Advisory Limited and Prime Bank Investment Limited are the issue managers for the company.

The company will not be able to issue bonus shares within three years of its debut on the SME platform. 

Economy / Top News

Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) / capital market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When it comes to colour code, Zubaida loves to experiment with the diversity of colour palettes. Photo: Courtesy

Zubaida Faiza Clothing: Where royalty meets contemporary fashion

9h | Mode
Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy

Your guide to choosing the best jewellery for your outfit

8h | Mode
Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

11h | Panorama
With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Canadian student buys jersey commemorating Messi's 500th goal

Canadian student buys jersey commemorating Messi's 500th goal

36m | Videos
How Russia imposing regional rule in Ukraine

How Russia imposing regional rule in Ukraine

1h | Videos
IMED officials earning money through various tricks

IMED officials earning money through various tricks

1h | Videos
Actor Nipun returns to shooting after break

Actor Nipun returns to shooting after break

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended