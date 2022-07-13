CDBL credits primary shares of Achia Sea Foods to investor accounts

The Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) credited primary shares of Achia Sea Foods Ltd, a 100% export-oriented seafood producer, to the beneficiary owner (BO) accounts of its investors on Wednesday.

The company completed its qualified investor offer (QIO) subscription from 19 June to 23 June this year.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) allowed the company to raise Tk15 crore with a QIO on the SME platform of the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The company will issue 1.5 crore ordinary shares at Tk10 each and use the funds for installation of machinery, loan repayment, and issue management.

It will not be allowed to issue bonus shares for three years from its listing on the SME platform.

AAA Finance and Investment Limited is the issue manager for the company.

In fiscal 2020-21, the company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.88 and net asset value per share at Tk17.07.

During the year, its revenue stood at Tk137.73 crore, which was Tk44.02 crore the previous year.

In FY21, the company's net profit was Tk4.20 crore, which was Tk1.48 crore the previous year.

Earlier, Achia Sea Foods had applied to the BSEC for an initial public offering (IPO) but could not secure approval because it failed to comply with public issue rules.

The frozen foods industry in Bangladesh is a key component of the country's economy. Bangladesh earns a significant amount of foreign currency from exporting frozen foods to European and American markets.

