CAPM Unit Fund sees 47% drop in stock market income

Stocks

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 08:20 pm

Related News

CAPM Unit Fund sees 47% drop in stock market income

It declined to Tk1.71 crore in FY22, from Tk3.23 crore in FY21

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 08:20 pm
CAPM Unit Fund sees 47% drop in stock market income

Income from the capital market of the CAPM Unit Fund – an open-ended mutual fund – fell 47% year-on-year in fiscal 2021-22.

According to the financials, the fund's income declined to Tk1.71 crore in FY22, from Tk3.23 crore in FY21.

Also, its comprehensive income for FY22 declined to Tk2.67 crore, a 55% drop from Tk6 crore in FY21.

The earnings per unit of the fund stood at Tk21.55 last fiscal, which was Tk47.71 in the previous year.

The fund's interest income declined by 34% to Tk22.44 lakh, but dividend income increased by 39% to Tk38.84 lakh in FY22, compared to the previous year.

CAPM Unit Fund is the first ever digitised open-ended mutual fund in Bangladesh, designed to provide capital appreciation benefits with regular dividend income opportunities.

The sponsor and asset manager of the fund is CAPM (Capital and Asset Portfolio Management) Company Limited, while Bangladesh General Insurance Company is the trustee.

CAPM Unit Fund

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

12h | Food
Photo: Collected

Three bakeries baking loaves with love

11h | Food
Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

10h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Xiaomi unveils second generation folding smartphone

Xiaomi unveils second generation folding smartphone

24m | Videos
Is the war between Putin and the rest?

Is the war between Putin and the rest?

1h | Videos
Govt has no plans to extract coal now: Salman F Rahman

Govt has no plans to extract coal now: Salman F Rahman

1h | Videos
'The stock market turns around in uncertain situations'

'The stock market turns around in uncertain situations'

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally