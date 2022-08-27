CAPM Unit Fund sees 47% drop in stock market income

Income from the capital market of the CAPM Unit Fund – an open-ended mutual fund – fell 47% year-on-year in fiscal 2021-22.

According to the financials, the fund's income declined to Tk1.71 crore in FY22, from Tk3.23 crore in FY21.

Also, its comprehensive income for FY22 declined to Tk2.67 crore, a 55% drop from Tk6 crore in FY21.

The earnings per unit of the fund stood at Tk21.55 last fiscal, which was Tk47.71 in the previous year.

The fund's interest income declined by 34% to Tk22.44 lakh, but dividend income increased by 39% to Tk38.84 lakh in FY22, compared to the previous year.

CAPM Unit Fund is the first ever digitised open-ended mutual fund in Bangladesh, designed to provide capital appreciation benefits with regular dividend income opportunities.

The sponsor and asset manager of the fund is CAPM (Capital and Asset Portfolio Management) Company Limited, while Bangladesh General Insurance Company is the trustee.