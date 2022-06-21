Capital market not given due importance in the budget: Stakeholders

Stocks

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 10:09 pm

Related News

Capital market not given due importance in the budget: Stakeholders

They remarked at a post-budget seminar by the Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market on Tuesday

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 10:09 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

The proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 has not given due importance to the country's capital market, although it has been made friendlier for industrialisation, stakeholders said.

"The government paid less attention to the sector while formulating the budget. We had seven pre-budget proposals, of which it considered only one," said Dhaka Stock Exchange Chairman Eunusur Rahman at a post-budget seminar organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) at its office in the capital on Tuesday. 

"Although the budget cut corporate tax for listed companies by 2.5% to 20%, it imposed several conditions such as they must come to the market offloading 10% share through initial public offering and have to maintain bank channels for transaction over Tk12 lakh, which ultimately make availing the facility very tough," he added. 

BICM Executive President Professor Mahmuda Akhter, Chattogram Stock Exchange Chairman Asif Ibrahim, Dhaka University Professor Mohammed Helal Uddin, and Capital Market Journalists' Forum President Ziaur Rahman, among others, were present at the event titled "Budget FY 2022-22 implications for the capital market".

Emphasising infrastructural reformation of the capital market, Asif Ibrahim said profit-making state-run companies should be enlisted in the market for making it sustainable in the long run. 

He urged the government to cut taxes on brokerage house transactions. 

"Lack of faith, owing to manipulation and absence of good governance, causes a worse situation in the capital market. The regulator must function properly to overcome that," said Professor Helal Uddin.

Mentioning that no notice was served despite a surge in share prices of several companies by three to four-folds a few days ago, he added that there were some irregularities. "Currently, companies are served notices if their share prices go up 2-3 times. The number of transactions has decreased, as a result," the professor said. 

On the opportunity of undisclosed money investment, Helal Uddin said it failed to draw a substantial amount of money to the capital market. "So, there is no difference whether the facility exists or not." 

Economy / Top News

capital market / Budget

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

11h | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

13h | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

12h | Wheels
Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is China's military preparations an indication of war?

Is China's military preparations an indication of war?

4h | Videos
Important things to note to ensure an interview call

Important things to note to ensure an interview call

4h | Videos
Why price of oil rising?

Why price of oil rising?

5h | Videos
Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply