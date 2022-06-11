Capital gains tax on govt securities to hinder bond market development

Stocks

Md Shaheen Iqbal
11 June, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 10:41 pm

Related News

Capital gains tax on govt securities to hinder bond market development

Md Shaheen Iqbal
11 June, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 10:41 pm
Capital gains tax on govt securities to hinder bond market development

Tax is proposed to be imposed on capital gains from the government securities - Treasury bonds and bills - in a fiscal year when investors have instead been expecting incentives. 

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) is set to begin hosting exchange trading of the most important market instrument soon in a bid to develop the much-needed secondary bond market in the country. 

We need to attract investors for the sake of creating a market that will allow issuers — the government, corporates, and others to collect money through bond issuance. 

I am afraid the capital gains tax on Treasury bonds would discourage potential investors amid the fact that bond investment is comparatively less popular in the country.    

Right now, local individuals do not need to pay any tax on capital gains from stocks and other listed securities. Why would they go for Treasury bonds?

The proposed capital gains tax will push government securities at a disadvantageous position as an asset class in the market. 

No capital gains tax on Treasury instruments would encourage institutions to park their money in the government securities. 

Banks, non-bank financial institutions, and insurers need to hold Treasury bonds to comply with their regulatory requirements and they need to apply on a prospective basis, not a retrospective basis if the gains tax is ultimately imposed. 

Application of capital gains tax on government securities will discourage Primary Dealers and other government securities trading banks, who are taking the risk of holding the government securities at a lower yield and making a market for them and supporting the government to borrow efficiently. 

This will discourage other investors who are willing to take exposure even at a lower yield, considering there is a potential to make some capital gain. 

This will again discourage foreign investment in this segment, which has good potential. 

I would also request to withdraw source tax on interest income/coupon from the government securities as they disproportionately affect the ultimate owner of the security.

Md Shaheen Iqbal is the DMD, Head of Treasury & FI, Brac Bank Ltd President, CFA Society Bangladesh
 

Economy / Top News

Shaheen Iqbal / tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

10h | Panorama
First Light. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

Encountering roots

12h | In Focus
Long-tailed Shrike staring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Long-tailed Shrike: An astute and princely ‘butcher’

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kshama created history by marrying herself

Kshama created history by marrying herself

2h | Videos
Will hatred of Muslim world endanger Indian economy?

Will hatred of Muslim world endanger Indian economy?

3h | Videos
Why is Qatar spending so much money to host the World Cup?

Why is Qatar spending so much money to host the World Cup?

4h | Videos
Controversy erupts over bringing back laundered money

Controversy erupts over bringing back laundered money

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended